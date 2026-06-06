US intercepts Iranian drones, missiles as both sides trade strikes near Hormuz: What’s happening?

Kuwait and Bahrain issued air raid alerts as Iran targeted American bases, after the US shot down drones and struck Iranian radar sites

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 6, 2026 11:50 AM IST First published on: Jun 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
US Iran WarUS forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran. (Screengrab/X/@CENTCOM)

The US and Iran traded strikes in the latest flare-up threatening the Middle East ceasefire. The US military said it intercepted Iranian drones and missiles, then hit radar sites along Iran’s southern coast, marking another exchange between the two sides despite the ceasefire agreement still in place.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz were shot down as they posed “an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic”. The US military later struck “coastal surveillance radar sites” in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, saying the action was taken “to defend against further attacks”.

CENTCOM also said Iran fired seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain. “Initial assessments indicate six were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target,” it said.

What has the US military said?

CENTCOM said its forces acted to protect shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor. It said the drones were one-way attack systems and described them as a direct threat to maritime movement in the region.

“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” the command said, adding that strikes on radar sites were meant to prevent further incidents.

Also read How energy tankers are using a shadow fleet ploy to slip out of Hormuz

The US military also said it had earlier intercepted multiple aerial threats, including missiles and drones targeting areas near the Gulf.

Story continues below this ad

What is Iran’s position and what else has happened?

Iran has not confirmed the missile details cited by the US, but its navy said it fired “warning shots” at US vessels in the Gulf of Oman, accusing them of harassment. CENTCOM denied that account.

Earlier in the week, Iran said it had targeted US-linked positions in the region, while both sides have accused each other of attacking sites and vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Most Read
1US-Iran War News Live Updates: US military says it shot down Iranian missiles, drones launched toward Gulf allies, Strait of Hormuz
2Trump calls it ‘a very good reason’ to restart war if Iran kills US military personnel
3NASA puts ISS astronauts on evacuation alert after worsening air leak
4Declared dead on Everest, Nepali Sherpa crawls back alive as funeral rites begin at home
5Video shows Lufthansa Boeing 787’s nose gear collapse at Frankfurt airport, staff injured
6Putin says Russia ready to jointly build Su-57 stealth fighter with India

A recent drone strike on Kuwait’s airport, which killed one person, was blamed on Iran by Kuwaiti authorities, though Tehran denied involvement.

What does this mean for the ceasefire?

The latest exchanges come despite a ceasefire understanding first reached in April and extended multiple times. However, repeated strikes in recent days have raised questions about how long the arrangement can hold.

Story continues below this ad

US President Donald Trump said the situation “seems to be going quite well” but also indicated that talks with Iran remain difficult. “It’s a very hard thing for them,” he said, referring to ongoing negotiations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments