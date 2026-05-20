Former Cuban President Raul Castro indicted in US as Trump says Cuba ‘is next’

Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the Cuban and Venezuelan national anthems during his welcome ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/ File)

Former Cuban President Raul Castro has been indicted in the United States, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday, in a move that marks an escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign against the Caribbean island’s communist government.

The indictment comes as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a regime change in Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in ⁠1959.

It represents ​the latest instance of Trump’s Justice Department using criminal prosecution to target his political adversaries at home and abroad. Historically, US indictments of foreign leaders are rare.

The US has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it ​with ​fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worse crisis ⁠in decades.