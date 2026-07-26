Family demands legal review after Indian-origin medical student’s suicide

Vaibhav Duggal died in July last year while he was in his third year at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centre in El Paso, Texas.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 26, 2026 10:03 AM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Indian-origin medical student in the United StatesIndian-origin medical student in the United States died by suicide. (Representational Photo)

The family of a 24-year-old Indian-origin medical student in the United States who died by suicide after facing academic disciplinary action has called for a legal review and changes in institutional policies.

Vaibhav Duggal died in July last year while he was in his third year at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centre in El Paso, Texas. His death came after he was undergoing a disciplinary process at the university.

Family raises concerns over process

Duggal’s family and supporters have questioned the way the disciplinary proceedings were conducted. They have said the process was not clear and did not follow proper due process. They have also raised concerns about the lack of adequate mental health support for students undergoing such proceedings.

The family believes the situation caused severe stress and contributed to his death.

“This effort seeks accountability, independent review, and reform to ensure no other student is placed in similar circumstances without adequate safeguards or support,” the family said in a statement as part of an advocacy campaign.

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Calls for policy reforms

The case has drawn attention to how universities in the US handle disciplinary matters, especially in high-pressure professional courses such as medicine. Advocacy groups have called for reforms, including clearer due-process protections, trauma-informed disciplinary systems, and stronger mental health support within institutions.

They have said universities should ensure that students facing disciplinary action are given proper support and transparent procedures.

The university has earlier said it cannot comment on individual student matters due to privacy protections under US federal law. It has cited these rules in response to queries related to the case.

The incident has led to wider discussions on student welfare, accountability, and the need for safeguards in academic institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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