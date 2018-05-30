US-India ties ‘natural partnership’ between two Indo-Pacific partners: Congressman

Thornberry, on Monday concluded a series of high-level meetings with senior Indian officials, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. Thornberry, on Monday concluded a series of high-level meetings with senior Indian officials, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi.

The relationship between India and the United States is a “natural partnership” between the two Indo-Pacific partners, a top American lawmaker has said.

“The US-India relationship is a natural partnership between two Indo-Pacific partners. We share interests and concerns, including transnational terrorism and China’s aggressive behaviour in the region and around the world,” Congressman Mac Thornberry, Chairman of House Armed Services Committee, said.

Leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation, Thornberry, on Monday concluded a series of high-level meetings with senior Indian officials, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi.

“America is rebuilding and reforming our military to deter these adversaries and reassure friends like India, but more can be done. The US needs a whole of government strategy to confront both of these challenges, including how we can deepen our partnership with India,” Thornberry said.

The delegation also met Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Indian foreign policy experts, business leaders, and leading members of the Indian Parliament.

Other members of the delegation were Congressmen Henry Cuellar, Vicky Hartzler and Carol Shea-Porter.

