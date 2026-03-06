Purchase Russian oil already at sea to ease pressure: US tells ‘friends in India’

The move follows a temporary 30-day waiver that permits Indian refiners to buy Russian crude currently stranded on ships, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. (Photo: Marinetraffic)

The United States said it will allow “our friends in India” to take Russian oil already at sea near southern Asia, refine it, and release the supply into the market to ease pressure on global oil flows during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The move follows a temporary 30-day waiver that permits Indian refiners to buy Russian crude currently stranded on ships, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“We have implemented short-term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a post on his X handle.