Secret Oman meeting: What did Houthis tell US as Saudi Arabia seeks help?

In the confidential meeting, the Iran-backed militant group reportedly assured the US officials that they had no intention of attacking American vessels and that they were committed to the 2025 ceasefire with the United States. (AI-generated image)

The United States is not planning direct military intervention to help Saudi Arabia fight Yemen’s Houthis for now, while continuing to provide Riyadh with intelligence and targeting assistance, news agency Reuters reported.

In the confidential meeting, the Iran-backed militant group reportedly assured the US officials that they had no intention of attacking American vessels and that they were committed to the 2025 ceasefire with the United States.

One Yemeni source told Reuters that the Houthis also said they would not attack Israeli ships or other commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.

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The US side was represented by embassy personnel during talks, while the Houthi delegation included senior officials Mohammad Abdulsalam and Abdelmalik al-Ajiri.