US House votes to block Donald Trump’s border emergency declaration

Written by Emily Cochrane

The House voted Tuesday to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the Mexican border, with more than a dozen Republicans joining Democrats to try to block his effort to divert funding to a border wall without congressional approval.

The resolution of disapproval, which passed 245-182, must now be taken up by the Senate, where three Republicans have already declared their support, only one short of the number needed for Congress to ratify a rebuke of Trump’s efforts.

It remains unlikely that opponents will muster the votes to overturn a promised veto of the resolution. But passage of a measure to assert Congress’ constitutional authority over spending is sure to bolster numerous lawsuits that maintain Trump’s declaration is an unconstitutional end run around Congress’ power of the purse.

“Is your oath of office to Donald Trump or is it to the Constitution of the United States?” Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked her Republican colleagues in a speech on the floor before the vote.

House Republican leaders kept defections low after working to assuage concerns among rank-and-file members about protecting congressional powers and about the precedent Trump could be setting for Democratic presidents to use national emergencies for their own purposes. Ultimately, 13 Republicans defected from the party line to vote for the one-page resolution.

Before the Senate vote, lawmakers have not said what their next steps would be if the resolution to stop the emergency declaration fails.

Some Republican lawmakers and aides said they were unconcerned because they were confident they could prevent the two-thirds majority needed in both chambers to override a presidential veto.

The resolution of disapproval, under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, serves as the easiest mechanism for Congress to end Trump’s declaration. House Democrats are still weighing the possibility of joining one of the lawsuits that have been filed to challenge the merits of the declaration.

Rep. Joaquin Castro called the vote on the one-page resolution “the most important vote, probably in a generation, on the separation of powers.”

Castro, D-Texas, author of the resolution, warned Republicans that if the president’s declaration went unchallenged, the issue would resurface.