US House passes Republican-only $95 billion Iran war budget plan

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House Republicans on Thursday advanced a $95 billion funding package aimed at supporting the US military campaign against Iran and funding several of President Donald Trump’s priorities.
The measure was passed 216 -214 along party lines, with Republicans narrowly backing the proposal as Speaker Mike Johnson sought to move forward with a strategy to push Trump’s agenda through a divided Congress. Conservative lawmakers raised concerns over the lack of spending offsets, while Democrats argued that the money should be directed towards domestic priorities instead of expanding the conflict overseas.
The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where support for the package remains unclear.
The vote came after Trump intensified his warnings against Iran following another wave of US military strikes. The president said the US would target Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Pentagon said the latest strikes are the 12th consecutive night of US operations against Iran, with American officials saying the campaign aims to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten shipping routes and regional security.
Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for four US service members killed in the Middle East conflict.
The president saluted as the flag-draped remains of the fallen troops were carried from an aircraft. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine also attended the ceremony.
Trump described meeting grieving military families as one of the most difficult responsibilities of his presidency.
The Defense Department identified the fallen service members as:
1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas
Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York
Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Spring Lake, North Carolina
The deaths bring the number of US service members killed since the conflict began in February to 18.
Republican lawmakers are increasingly facing pressure over their support for the Iran war as public skepticism grows. Several GOP members have privately questioned the administration’s long-term strategy, but most have continued to support Trump’s approach.
Democrats are expected to push for new votes demanding that the president seek congressional approval for continued military action.
The debate comes months before the midterm elections, where Republican lawmakers in competitive districts may face questions about the costs and consequences of the conflict.
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