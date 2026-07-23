US House passes Republican-only $95 billion Iran war budget plan

House Republicans on Thursday advanced a $95 billion funding package aimed at supporting the US military campaign against Iran and funding several of President Donald Trump’s priorities.

The measure was passed 216 -214 along party lines, with Republicans narrowly backing the proposal as Speaker Mike Johnson sought to move forward with a strategy to push Trump’s agenda through a divided Congress. Conservative lawmakers raised concerns over the lack of spending offsets, while Democrats argued that the money should be directed towards domestic priorities instead of expanding the conflict overseas.

The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where support for the package remains unclear.