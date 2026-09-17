‘India, buy your oil elsewhere’: Senator after US House passes Russia sanctions bill

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 passed the House by 262-159 on Wednesday, with 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats and one Independent voting in favour. Seven Republicans and 152 Democrats voted against it, news agency Reuters reported.
The legislation, which had already cleared the Senate by 86-11 on August 7, will now go to Trump. It does not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian or Chinese goods; rather, it gives the president the authority to impose such tariffs under specified conditions if he chooses to use that power.
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United States · Russia · India
The US has authorised tariffs of up to 100%. It has not imposed them.
Congress has sent the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 to President Trump. It hands him a power over big buyers of Russian energy, India among them. Whether he uses it is a separate question.
Read this before the numbers
The bill authorises the president to impose tariffs of up to 100%. It does not itself impose a 100% tariff on India, or on anyone. No tariff exists under this law until the president chooses to act, and the legislation sets conditions and exemptions on when he may.
262–159
House vote, Wednesday
On the final day the House was expected to sit before the November 3 elections
86–11
Senate vote, August 7
Momentum then slowed in the House over the tariff provisions
Up to 100%
The tariff ceiling, not the tariff
Down from the blanket 500% in the 2025 version of the bill
Top 5
Importers of Russian energy, the test
Measured over the preceding 12 months, subject to the Act’s conditions
What the bill does
A power, with a narrow trigger and a way out of it.
Who can be reached
Countries that knowingly buy Russian crude or natural gas and were among the five largest importers of those products from Russia over the previous 12 months. India and China are the two most often named.
Who can get out of it
There is an exemption for countries importing less than 15% of Russian natural gas exports that have taken substantial steps to cut those purchases. Analysts describe it as a carve-out for states moving in the right direction.
It is not only about Russia
The package folds in a five-year extension of existing Iran sanctions — a demand of Trump’s, and the element that secured his support. The bill’s title names both countries.
And it targets Russia directly
Sanctions on Russian leadership, oligarchs and some family members, financial institutions, the energy sector, and the shadow fleet of vessels the US says moves Russian oil around existing restrictions.
How it could reach India
Four steps, each of which has to happen.
RUSSIA sells oil and gas
↓
India and China are among the largest buyers
INDIA and CHINA keep purchasing
↓
If the conditions in the Act are met
THE US PRESIDENT may choose to act
↓
At his discretion, up to the ceiling
TARIFFS OF UP TO 100%
↓
Pressure on trade talks and on energy security
How Congress split
Bipartisan in favour, and mostly Democratic against.
262
In favour
203 Republicans, 58 Democrats and one Independent.
159
Against
152 Democrats and seven Republicans. The objection was the tariff authority, not Ukraine.
For the bill
Representative Michael McCaul said the bill would cripple Russia’s war machine and bring Putin to the negotiating table. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-authored the original with Graham, told reporters after a vote on the measure: “China and India, you better buy your oil and gas somewhere else.”
Against the bill
Representative Richard Neal said what Democrats were not for was giving more tariff authority to this president. Gregory Meeks told the floor they could not grant tariff power they knew would be abused. In a joint statement he, Meeks and Don Beyer said the bill would expand presidential tariff powers while failing to mandate sanctions on Russia, and would do more harm than good.
India’s response
What the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Energy security
India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and will continue through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.
Already raised
The issue has been discussed at high levels with various US interlocutors in recent months. The ministry says it has taken note of the passage and is monitoring further developments.
What follows
India has made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests, and the government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies on the implications.
Why the exposure has grown again
India cut Russian crude purchases sharply at the start of the year under US pressure and sanctions on Russian oil entities, then became heavily reliant again. The vote also lands days before Xi Jinping’s official visit to the US.
The bill now sits with the president. Nothing under it takes effect until he signs, and no tariff exists until he separately chooses to impose one.
The bill awaits the president’s signature and no tariff has been imposed under it. Accounts differ on whether Senator Blumenthal’s remark followed the Senate vote in August or the House vote on Wednesday, so it is not dated here.
Sources: NBC News; CNBC; the MEA statement of September 17; CSIS and Atlantic Council analysis.
“Russia is getting that oil and gas sold by using the shadow fleet, which means that it’s being bought at less than market rates, and it’s going mostly to countries like China and India,” PTI quoted Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen as saying.
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“China is the top user of Russian oil and gas, and we need to send a very strong message, not just to Putin, but to China, and to anybody who is buying Russian oil and gas, that they are going to pay a price for that,” Shaheen said.
Blumenthal’s warning came after the House vote. Other reports quoted him as telling India and China to “clean up your act” and buy oil and gas elsewhere.
India warns tariffs could hit US ties
India has already warned Washington that the new measures could affect bilateral relations. The External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that India had raised the issue with US interlocutors in recent months and had “very clearly articulated” the potential implications for the bilateral relationship and the international energy market.
New Delhi remains “firmly committed” to ensuring energy security for its people and will continue to source supplies from diverse sellers based on market dynamics, the ministry said.
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“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said.
India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and has remained a major buyer of Russian crude since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. New Delhi has repeatedly defended its purchases by citing the need for secure, affordable and reliable energy supplies.
Indian refiners have already arranged oil supplies for September and October that include Russian crude, according to sources cited by Reuters. Two refining sources told the news agency they wanted the government to raise the issue with US authorities, warning that a new tariff could sharply increase costs.
Why the US bill matters for India’s oil imports
The legislation comes as India continues to balance its energy requirements with pressure from Washington to reduce purchases of Russian oil.
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Reuters reported that Indian refiners are seeking possible relief rather than an immediate 100 per cent tariff, including time to wind down existing transactions and potentially establish a quota for Russian oil purchases. Refiners are already dealing with disruptions to oil supplies caused by the war in West Asia, the report said.
India-US trade talks could face fresh pressure
The tariff threat could also complicate ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington over a trade agreement. Analysts cited by Reuters said the possibility of new US tariffs on Indian exports could make a deal more difficult.
“Washington may use the tariff threat to pressure India to reduce Russian oil purchases and accept a deeply unequal trade agreement,” Reuters quoted Ajay Srivastava, founder of the New Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative and a former trade official, as saying.
India and the US have been negotiating a trade agreement but have yet to reach consensus. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the US later this month for the G20 trade ministers’ meeting, where he is expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Reuters reported.
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What does the Russia sanctions bill do?
Beyond the potential tariffs on buyers of Russian energy, the legislation seeks to impose sanctions on Russia’s leadership and energy sector and target vessels involved in evading sanctions. It also includes additional sanctions on Iran.
The bill was named after Republican Senator Lindsey O. Graham, who died in July after championing the legislation. Reuters reported that Graham had introduced the measure in April 2025 and spent months building support for it.
Democratic opposition in the House largely centred on the tariff authority given to Trump.
“What we’re not for is giving more tariff authority to this president,” Democratic Congressman Richard Neal said during debate on the bill, according to PTI.
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The Senate had passed the legislation overwhelmingly last month, with the final vote recorded as 86-11. The Senate voting record also shows that an amendment seeking to remove the provision concerning duties on countries purchasing Russian crude oil or natural gas was rejected 32-64.
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