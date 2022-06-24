US House passes gun-safety legislation, sends to Joe Biden

Updated: June 24, 2022 11:27:01 pm
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.
The House voted 234-193 for the bill, one day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure, a rare defeat for U.S. gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.
House action followed a late Thursday Senate vote of 65-33 to pass the bill, with 15 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in favor.
Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.
Passage of what some Democrats characterized as a modest, first-step bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
