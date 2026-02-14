US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill
The shutdown was triggered after lawmakers failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the DHS appropriations legislation. The vote fell largely along party lines, deepening an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration enforcement policy.
Another funding bill impasse has led to a partial shutdown in the US again. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered a partial shutdown on Friday after the Senate failed to pass a funding Bill before the deadline, leaving several key federal services vulnerable to disruption.
The shutdown was triggered after lawmakers failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the DHS appropriations legislation. The vote fell largely along party lines, deepening an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration enforcement policy, The Guardian reported.
Democrats demand restrictions on federal immigration agencies
Democrats have refused to back fresh funding unless new restrictions are imposed on federal immigration agencies following the fatal shooting of two individuals in Minneapolis last month. The incident has intensified scrutiny of operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), both of which operate under DHS.
However, core immigration enforcement activities are unlikely to be immediately affected. ICE and CBP are considered essential services and already have substantial funding allocations under a major spending package passed last year.
The disruption is expected instead to impact other DHS-linked agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
TSA personnel — including airport security staff — are expected to continue working without pay to avoid large-scale travel disruption. FEMA may furlough workers, potentially affecting its ability to coordinate disaster response with state and local authorities.
Democrats have demanded tighter oversight of immigration agents, including expanded accountability measures. Republicans have agreed to equip agents with body cameras but have resisted broader reform proposals, the Gu
The impasse coincides with a congressional recess period, making a quick resolution unlikely. This marks the second partial government shutdown in the US this month, after a brief funding lapse in January was resolved through a temporary agreement that excluded DHS.
Why it matters for India
Prolonged disruption at DHS-linked agencies could affect international travel, including flights to and from India. Any extended operational strain at US airports may impact Indian travellers, students and business delegations.
