US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill

Another funding bill impasse has led to a partial shutdown in the US again. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered a partial shutdown on Friday after the Senate failed to pass a funding Bill before the deadline, leaving several key federal services vulnerable to disruption.

The shutdown was triggered after lawmakers failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the DHS appropriations legislation. The vote fell largely along party lines, deepening an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration enforcement policy, The Guardian reported.

Democrats demand restrictions on federal immigration agencies

Democrats have refused to back fresh funding unless new restrictions are imposed on federal immigration agencies following the fatal shooting of two individuals in Minneapolis last month. The incident has intensified scrutiny of operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), both of which operate under DHS.