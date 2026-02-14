US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill

The shutdown was triggered after lawmakers failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the DHS appropriations legislation. The vote fell largely along party lines, deepening an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration enforcement policy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 14, 2026 01:09 PM IST
U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along a street in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray,File)U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along a street in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray,File)
Another funding bill impasse has led to a partial shutdown in the US again. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered a partial shutdown on Friday after the Senate failed to pass a funding Bill before the deadline, leaving several key federal services vulnerable to disruption.

The shutdown was triggered after lawmakers failed to secure the 60 votes required to clear the DHS appropriations legislation. The vote fell largely along party lines, deepening an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration enforcement policy, The Guardian reported.

Democrats demand restrictions on federal immigration agencies

Democrats have refused to back fresh funding unless new restrictions are imposed on federal immigration agencies following the fatal shooting of two individuals in Minneapolis last month. The incident has intensified scrutiny of operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), both of which operate under DHS.

However, core immigration enforcement activities are unlikely to be immediately affected. ICE and CBP are considered essential services and already have substantial funding allocations under a major spending package passed last year.

The disruption is expected instead to impact other DHS-linked agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

TSA personnel — including airport security staff — are expected to continue working without pay to avoid large-scale travel disruption. FEMA may furlough workers, potentially affecting its ability to coordinate disaster response with state and local authorities.

Democrats have demanded tighter oversight of immigration agents, including expanded accountability measures. Republicans have agreed to equip agents with body cameras but have resisted broader reform proposals.

The impasse coincides with a congressional recess period, making a quick resolution unlikely. This marks the second partial government shutdown in the US this month, after a brief funding lapse in January was resolved through a temporary agreement that excluded DHS.

Why it matters for India

Prolonged disruption at DHS-linked agencies could affect international travel, including flights to and from India. Any extended operational strain at US airports may impact Indian travellers, students and business delegations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

