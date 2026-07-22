US H-1B visa cap reached: What changes for Indian applicants in FY2027

In September last year, the Trump administration had made the H-1B visa process and its allotment tougher than previous years. (AI Generated Image)

The United States has hit its annual H-1B visa cap for Fiscal Year (FY) 2027, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it has received enough petitions to reach the congressionally mandated 85,000 slots.

This is the first selection cycle for the H-1B visa program wherein the changes made by the US President Donald Trump’s administration are poised to be implemented, including the measure to overhaul the lottery process and give priority to those who are most highly paid and senior-level workers.

What is the H-1B visa cap?

Due to a statutory cap, the USCIS limits the H-1B visa program to 85,000 new visa slots each year, which includes 65,000 visas for the regular cap and 20,000 for the US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap.