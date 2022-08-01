US: Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

August 1, 2022 2:19:02 pm
A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.
Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”
Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.
The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.
Subscriber Only Stories
The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
‘Draconian’ use of discretion by Centre: Delhi minister seeks guidelines on foreign travel by state ministers
Taylor Swift gets criticised for being the worst celebrity private jet polluter; check the complete list
When Ranbir Kapoor said Sonam Kapoor likes to overhype things, called her ‘melodramatic’: ‘Just want to tell her to be real’
Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing in PILs challenging renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Vijay leaves for Vizag to shoot Varisu, gets clicked at airport. See photo, videos
Eight-step guide to feeling happy everyday
Gold Silver Rate Today(1 August): Gold and silver prices today, check here
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says Meta’s metaverse ‘will misfire’
How to multitask on the iPad: Slide Over, Slide View and drag-and-drop
Croatia Open: Jannik Sinner rallies to top Carlos Alcaraz in final
Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
Partha Chatterjee in jail, Mamata Banerjee says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; 7 new districts soon