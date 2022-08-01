scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

US: Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

By: AP |
August 1, 2022 2:19:02 pm
hitlerThe watch features the initials AH and a swastika. (File)

A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 02:19:02 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook
From NYT

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan
Hyderabad

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement