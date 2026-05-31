US says it hit another vessel engaged in ‘narco-trafficking operations’ in eastern Pacific, killing three

The military posted a video of the attack on X, showing a boat floating in the ocean before being hit and consumed by flames. (Photo/@Southcom)

The US military, on Saturday (May 30), said that it conducted a “lethal kinetic strike” targeting a vessel operated by “designated terrorist organisations” in ​the eastern Pacific, killing three men.

This was the fourth attack by the American forces in a week.

US Southern Command said in a post on X that the intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known “narco-trafficking routes” in the eastern Pacific and was engaged in “narco-trafficking operations”.

“On May 30, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” it said.