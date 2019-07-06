Toggle Menu
US hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal windowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-hails-talks-with-taliban-denies-troop-withdrawal-window-5818473/

US hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal window

Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the U.S. negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban officials told the AP months earlier.

The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the US and Taliban is critical. (AP)

A US official says the latest round of talks with the Taliban, now in their second week, has been “very productive,” while strenuously denying Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan.

A member of the American negotiating team in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office and talks are being held, told The Associated Press Friday that the U.S. “definitely did not offer” an 18-month withdrawal as part of a peace deal.

Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the U.S. negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban officials told the AP months earlier.

Also on Saturday, prominent Afghan figures were headed to Qatar ahead of much-anticipated all-Afghan talks to begin on Sunday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian-American motel owner thought she was not going to survive the 7.1 California quake
2 Australian bank sends credit card in deceased’s name, widower shocked
3 Top official says Iran ready for higher uranium enrichment