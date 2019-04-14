US: Hacker group posts data of hundreds of federal agents, officers

Authorities were investigating Saturday the online posting by a hacker group of the personal information of hundreds of federal agents and police officers apparently stolen from websites affiliated with alumni of the FBI’s National Academy.

Advertising

The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies as well as police and sheriffs’ deputies in North Carolina and Florida. The records included home addresses and phone numbers, emails and employers’ names.

The FBI National Academy Associates said in a statement that the information, posted late Thursday, appears to come from the websites of three local chapters of the nonprofit, which claims nearly 17,000 members nationwide and in 174 countries.

It said it was working with federal authorities to investigate.

Advertising

The group said its national database was unaffected. It said the three affected chapters were using third-party software but said it was “too early to determine if this impacted the breach.”

“If it is determined that there has been felonious activity, we well prosecute the culprits to the fullest extent of the law,” said the group, which is based in Quantico, Virginia, home to the academy.

The AP is not identifying the hackers’ website. A linked Twitter account says the group is based in Ukraine.

The hack was first reported by the news site TechCrunch.