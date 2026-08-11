H-1B 60-day grace period may end: Can workers, including Indians, in US switch visas after losing their job?

The US government has proposed ending the 60-day grace period that lets H-1B workers stay in the country after losing their job while they look for a new sponsor.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 11, 2026 06:42 PM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 06:02 PM IST
H1-B visaThe US may scrap the 60-day window that lets foreign workers on certain visas stay and job-hunt after losing employment.. (File Photo)

The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed scrapping the 60-day grace period that lets H-1B workers stay in the country after their job ends while they look for a new sponsor. Experts say the move could cause potential harm to thousands of skilled workers, most of them from India, according to PTI.

What is the 60-day grace period, and who does it affect?

The grace period currently gives H-1B workers and some other visa holders two months to find a new sponsor, change their visa status, or make arrangements to leave the US after their job ends. Indian nationals make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders, accounting for 71 per cent of all successful applications in the 2024 financial year.

Also read H-1B 60-day grace period may end: What it means for Indian workers in US

Why are experts against the proposal?

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a former White House advisor, said removing the grace period completely would be a serious step backwards that would harm legal immigrants who have added real value to America’s economy and technology sector. He said, “Eliminating the 60-day grace period is inhumane and unworkable,” PTI reported.

Also read US may screen foreign journalists’ social media for visas. What it means for Indians

Bhutoria said 60 days is already a short window for someone who loses their job suddenly, and taking that protection away entirely would leave many people with no time to sort out their affairs.

He has asked South Asian community groups, business leaders and advocacy organisations in the US to prepare public comments once the rule is formally published in the Federal Register, so the government hears the full impact of the plan.

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How would this affect start-up founders and employers?

American attorney Adrian Pandev said the grace period is often used by workers who leave a corporate job to start their own company, giving them time to file for a change in visa status. Without it, he said, workers may feel pressured to hide their plans from their current employer until a new visa petition is filed or approved. This means employers could learn about a departure with almost no warning at all, which he said would affect businesses as much as workers.

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Bhutoria previously worked as an advisor to former US President Joe Biden and, at that time, proposed extending the grace period from 60 days to 180 days. He had argued that hiring processes, including technical interviews and visa transfer paperwork, often take several months, meaning 60 days is not enough time.

Also read H-1B, L-1 visa extensions may get costlier under Trump plan: What it means for Indians

He has now repeated that call, asking the Department of Homeland Security to withdraw the current proposal and instead adopt a 180-day grace period.

Bhutoria said hundreds of thousands of South Asian workers in technology, healthcare and engineering hold H-1B status in the US. He said ending the grace period would lead to serious stress for families, financial trouble, and disruption to the schooling of children raised in the country.

With inputs from PTI.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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