Toggle Menu
US: Gunman gets 84-year term in Chicago honor student’s killinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-gunman-gets-84-year-term-in-chicago-honor-students-killing-5538739/

US: Gunman gets 84-year term in Chicago honor student’s killing

Cook County Judge Nicholas Ford handed down the punishment to Micheail Ward five months after he was convicted of murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Hadiya Pendleton, a week after she performed at President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration festivities.

Micheail Ward, Hadiya Pendleton, Hadiya Pendleton killing, Hadiya Pendleton murder case, chicago gang violence, us gun violence
Prosecuting attorney Brian Holmes holds a photograph of Hadiya Pendleton as he speaks at the sentencing of Micheail Ward at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on January, 14, 2019 in Chicago. Ward was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the slaying of Hadiya Pendleton. Cook County Judge Nicholas Ford imposed an 84-year prison sentence on Ward who fatally shot Pendleton, a 15-year-old honor student a week after she performed at President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration festivities. five months after Ward was convicted of murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Pendleton. (Jose M. Osorio/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

A judge on Monday imposed an 84-year prison sentence on a Chicago man who fatally shot a 15-year-old honor student a week after she performed at President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration festivities.

Cook County Judge Nicholas Ford handed down the punishment to 24-year-old Micheail Ward five months after Ward was convicted of murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Hadiya Pendleton.

“I am upset that I’m the one that’s going down for a murder that I didn’t commit,” said Ward, asserting his innocence in court Monday. “All y’all had to do was take time to investigate it. . Y’all would have seen what happened.”

Ford, a former prosecutor, said it was Ward’s own words — both at his sentencing and in a videotaped statement to police after his 2013 arrest — that sealed his fate.

Advertising

“What you have noticed in his remarks was a complete absence of empathy,” said Ford, standing at the bench as he delivered his remarks often in a raised voice.

The defence contended detectives manipulated Ward into making a false statement. His lawyers told jurors that Ward was wrong about key facts about the shooting, which they said proved he was innocent.

Micheail Ward, Hadiya Pendleton, Hadiya Pendleton killing, Hadiya Pendleton murder case, chicago gang violence, us gun violence
Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton speaks to reporters after Micheail Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison for the fatal shooting of her 15-year-old daughter, Hadiya Pendleton, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2019. Cowley-Pendleton was flanked during the press conference by Hadiya’s younger brother, Nathaniel Pendleton Jr., left, and father, Nathaniel Pendleton, right. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Pendleton became a symbol of Chicago’s gang violence when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang feud she had nothing to do with. Obama spoke of her death during his 2013 State of the Union address, and then-first lady Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Last year, a jury concluded Ward, who was 18 at the time, was guilty of firing the fatal shot that struck Pendleton in the back. A separate jury found the man accused of driving the getaway car, Kenneth Williams, guilty of first-degree murder as well. Ward and Williams also were convicted of aggravated battery for the wounding of two others.

On Monday, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Holmes called Ward “a sociopath”, noting Ward was on probation in January 2013 when the shooting occurred. He added that Ward “is the face of senseless gun violence in Chicago”.

Micheail Ward, Hadiya Pendleton, Hadiya Pendleton killing, Hadiya Pendleton murder case, chicago gang violence, us gun violence
Micheail Ward’s grandmother, Ruby Cavin, speaks to reporters after Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2019. Ward’s mother, April Ward, right, and grandfather, Cleophus Cavin, listen during the press conference. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Pendleton’s mother and brother gave victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.

“Hadiya is serving a death sentence and the whole family is doing life as a result of her death,” Cleopatra Cowley said.

Nathaniel Pendleton Jr said he still regrets not being able to come to his sister’s aid, although he was not with her at the time of the shooting.

Advertising

“I still to this day have not been able to forgive myself, and sometimes I don’t think I ever will,” he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank president
2 South Korea imports no Iran oil in December; 2018 imports fall 60 per cent
3 Bodyguards, maids, mistresses and enchiladas: Once-close aide tells of El Chapo’s once-lush life