What is the proposed US firearms home-delivery plan which could benefit Trump Jr?

A proposal to change the US gun law at US President Donald Trump’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) would make it easier to ship guns directly to people’s homes, if finalised. The rule would be among the biggest changes to US gun policy in two decades, and could drive a huge spurt in online gun sales, according to news agency Reuters.

The proposal has also drawn attention because it could benefit Donald Trump Jr., who helped online firearms retailer GrabAGun go public last year. Trump Jr. is a shareholder and board member of GrabAGun, which could reap significant gains if the proposed rule is implemented.

GrabAGun is often referred to as the ‘Amazon of guns’ because of its large firearms inventory and e-commerce business model.

What is the proposal?

Under the proposed rule, if passed, licensed dealers will be able to directly ship firearms to in-state residents. Buyers will have to undergo online identity verification and a background check, along with a seven-day waiting period after notifying local law enforcement.

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Currently, online buyers must pick up firearms at physical stores and undergo in-person background checks unless they have a permit.

However, some gun shop owners, industry officials and gun-control advocates argue that the direct shipping of firearms poses significant public safety and security risks and threatens the viability of small brick-and-mortar gun shops.

How would Trump Jr. benefit?

The change could benefit Trump Jr., whose more than 300,000 shares in ‘GrabAGun’ are worth more than $700,000, down from over $5 million last year.

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A spokesperson for Trump Jr., Andrew Surabian, said in a statement that the he had no role in the ATF proposal. “Don is a lifelong businessman and vocal advocate of our Second Amendment rights,” he said.

“He does not interface with the Federal Government as part of his role with any company that he invests in or advises and had zero involvement in this particular decision.”

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GrabAGun CEO Marc Nemati told Reuters that neither he nor Trump Jr. knew the proposal was coming. He said the company is still analysing the potential impact of the rule change on its $100 million in revenue.

What is GrabAGun?

Founded in 2010, GrabAGun is one of the nation’s leading online-first gun retailers. The company is set for substantial growth under the new ATF rule, although competitors, including major outdoor stores and other retailers, could also take advantage of the regulations, according to industry analysts, former ATF officials and gun shop owners.

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Trump Jr. emerged as the face of GrabAGun last year when it went public through a special purpose acquisition company merger that netted the company $119 million. The SPAC was brought by 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. is a partner.

Impact on the firearms market

The ATF projects that half of all gun buyers, nearly 3.3 million people a year, would eventually use the home-delivery method.

ATF chief counsel Robert Leider said in an interview that he oversaw a team effort at the agency to craft the proposed rule. He said it aimed to align the gun industry with the rest of the modern economy. The agency estimates the change would save consumers $103.7 million annually in travel and processing time.

The proposed rule is now in a public comment period that closes in early August. The proposal may not be finalised until late 2026 or early 2027 and could still be withdrawn or changed.