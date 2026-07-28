How a new US bill could ease green card path for Indian H-1B visa holders

US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to tighten immigration enforcement even as a Democratic senator has introduced a fresh bid to create a pathway to permanent residency for immigrants, including H-1B visa holders.
What is Senator Alex Padilla’s green card bill?
Senator Alex Padilla of California reiterated his support for the ‘Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929’ bill, which he introduced last year. The legislation would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency for immigrants who have lived in the United States for more than seven years before filing an application, provided they have no criminal record and meet other eligibility requirements.
Padilla said the bill offers a “common-sense” fix to the US’s “outdated” immigration system and serves as a counter to what he described as President Donald Trump’s “systemic attacks” on migrants across the country.
“A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants. Since then, President Trump’s campaign of fear has only escalated, with families living under constant uncertainty despite having built their lives in this country,” Senator Padilla added.
Who would qualify under the proposal?
If the proposed bill is enacted, according to Padilla’s office, more than eight million people would be eligible to apply for green cards.
The bill would include Dreamers (undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children), forcibly displaced individuals (Temporary Protected Status holders), children of long-term visa holders, essential workers, and highly skilled professionals such as H-1B visa holders, who have been waiting for employment-based green cards for years.
What does it mean for Indian H-1B visa holders?
Indian nationals residing in the United States account for over 70% of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually, and according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, approximately 1 million Indians are currently in the green card backlog.
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What change does the bill propose?
Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, also known as the Registry provision, is proposed to be amended in the bill.
The act gives the Secretary of Homeland Security the discretion to register certain individuals for lawful permanent resident status if they have been in the country since a specified date and meet other eligibility requirements, PTI reported.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
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