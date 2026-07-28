How a new US bill could ease green card path for Indian H-1B visa holders

The administration announced the higher fee as a way of preventing foreign workers from taking American jobs. (AI Generated Image)

US President Donald Trump’s administration continues to tighten immigration enforcement even as a Democratic senator has introduced a fresh bid to create a pathway to permanent residency for immigrants, including H-1B visa holders.

What is Senator Alex Padilla’s green card bill?

Senator Alex Padilla of California reiterated his support for the ‘Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929’ bill, which he introduced last year. The legislation would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency for immigrants who have lived in the United States for more than seven years before filing an application, provided they have no criminal record and meet other eligibility requirements.

Padilla said the bill offers a “common-sense” fix to the US’s “outdated” immigration system and serves as a counter to what he described as President Donald Trump’s “systemic attacks” on migrants across the country.