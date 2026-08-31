One dead, 15 missing after flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park in US, dozens evacuated

One person has died and around 15 people missing after a major flash flood at the Grand Canyon National Park in the United States, which swept large boulders, metal structures and debris into the Colorado River.

The flooding in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the river, happened on Saturday afternoon.

More than 60 people have been evacuated even as the park service sought information of 15 people who may be missing or unaccounted for, Associated Press reported.

At least 20 people unaccounted for after flash flooding at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona – officials pic.twitter.com/he0VNiRsLd — BNO News (@BNONews) August 30, 2026

The park also announced that tourists won’t be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park.

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Officials said the flood has knocked out the sole water pipeline serving tourists and residents at the national park.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed torrents of water wiping out footbridges over the creek and carrying away whatever came on its way. The water flow has significantly altered the landscape, widening the creek bed and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid.