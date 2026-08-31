One dead, 15 missing after flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park in US, dozens evacuated

More than 60 people have been evacuated even as the park service sought information of 15 people who may be missing or unaccounted for.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 08:07 AM IST
Around 15 people have been missing in Grand Canyon National Park.Around 15 people have been missing in Grand Canyon National Park. (Credit: X/BNO News)
Make us preferred source on Google

One person has died and around 15 people missing after a major flash flood at the Grand Canyon National Park in the United States, which swept large boulders, metal structures and debris into the Colorado River.

The flooding in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the river, happened on Saturday afternoon.

More than 60 people have been evacuated even as the park service sought information of 15 people who may be missing or unaccounted for, Associated Press reported.

The park also announced that tourists won’t be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park.

Story continues below this ad

Officials said the flood has knocked out the sole water pipeline serving tourists and residents at the national park.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed torrents of water wiping out footbridges over the creek and carrying away whatever came on its way. The water flow has significantly altered the landscape, widening the creek bed and creating what appeared to be a new river rapid.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments