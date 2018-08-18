US govt spent $32,000 from taxpayers money to send Donald Trump Jr to India early this year

Donald Trump Jr poses for photographs before a meeting business associates at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Donald Trump Jr poses for photographs before a meeting business associates at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The vice-chairman of the San Francisco Ethics Commission has filed a case against the US Secret Service for failing to provide details of Donald Trump Jr’s trip to India. The petitioner, Quentin L Kopp, said the agency had to comply with his request under the Freedom of Information Act. Trump Jr. had visited India in February this year, along with a group of people, to promote his family’s luxury project ‘Trump Towers’ in the country.

According to a report in Washington Post, the US government spent $32,000 on Trump Jr’s trip to India in February this year. There were several bills drawn up for Trump Jr’s stay in India — he had visited Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. The bills in Mumbai, for $15,166 and $3,501, were for “Don Jr Visit to Mumbai”. Two other bills of $13,468 and $32,135 were for his stay in Pune and Kolkata respectively. Another bill, for an additional $9,880, was listed for “VIP visit”.

The spokesperson for the Secret Service, Catherine Milhoan, is quoted as saying by Washington Post, “As a matter of practice, the US Secret Service does not comment on the specifics of protectees’ trips.” The Secret Service is reportedly authorised to protect the President, Vice-President and their immediate family members.

Trump had visited the country along with an entourage of people. He had met buyers for his project which is worth nearly $172 million. Trump Towers is a residential building, with apartments offering three or four bedrooms. The size of each apartment ranges from 3,500 sq ft to 6000 sq ft. The price of each is a little over $70,000.

When he was in India, Trump Jr had said, “I’m here as a businessman. I’m not representing anyone.”

