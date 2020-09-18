US, Germany among 29 nations condemning reported internet shutdowns in Belarus

Belarus protests: In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. European Union leaders are putting on a show of support Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 for people protesting in Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

Twenty-nine countries including the United States and Germany issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning reported internet shutdowns by the government of Belarus after a “fraudulent” presidential election there last month.

“Shutdowns and blocking or filtering of services unjustifiably limit the rights of peaceful assembly and freedoms of association and expression, especially when they lack procedural fairness and transparency,” said the statement released by the U.S. State Department.

