US forces ready to resume major combat operations in Iran, says top American general

Caine said Iran attacked US forces 10 times since the ceasefire between the two countries started on April 8. (Reuters)

After Iran launched missiles against the UAE on Monday threatening the fragile ceasefire in the region, US’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said American forces remain “ready to resume major combat operation” against Tehran if they are ordered are to do so.

Caine said Iran attacked US forces 10 times since the ceasefire between the two countries started on April 8, however, the top US general added that these attacks were “below the threshold” of resuming fighting “at this point.”

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When asked by reporters during the Pentagon press briefing when would Iranian attacks surpass the threshold, Caine said it is “above my paygrade”. The US general added that Tehran has “weaponised the global supply chain” over the Strait of Hormuz and the regime has attempted to “hold the entire global economy hostage.”