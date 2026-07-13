Iran’s drones, coastal radar hit in ‘new wave’ of US attacks

The US military has carried out another wave of precision strikes on Iran, targeting dozens of locations, according to US Central Command.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 13, 2026 11:18 AM IST
US strikes on Iran intensified as the military targeted dozens of locations with precision munitions in a new operation, according to Central Command.US strikes on Iran intensified as the military targeted dozens of locations with precision munitions in a new operation, according to Central Command. (Photo/X@CENTCOM)
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The US military carried out another wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday (Jul 12), targeting dozens of locations with precision munitions, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said that the move was aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, July 12, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The American forces hit Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using US fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones.

CENTCOM further said Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade and that Tehran does not control it.

“US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations,” it said.

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IRGC says it hit US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they hit US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, according to state media reports.

The official news agency IRNA cited several statements released by the Guards stating that they attacked Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US military drone command centre in Bahrain, and airbases, including Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

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Meanwhile, Kuwait said that its air defences were confronting hostile aerial targets within the country’s airspace and that reported explosions are due to air defence interceptions as Iran launched its retaliatory attacks.

“The Armed Forces are currently confronting hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds, if heard, are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities,” the Kuwait army said in a post on X.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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