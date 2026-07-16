US forces disable ‘non-compliant’ vessel in Arabian Gulf

The US says it disabled a Curacao-flagged oil tanker bound for Iran's Kharg Island after the vessel allegedly ignored warnings and violated the American naval blockade.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 16, 2026 10:20 AM IST
CENTCOM says a Curacao-flagged commercial vessel was struck with Hellfire missilesCENTCOM says a Curacao-flagged commercial vessel was struck with Hellfire missiles (X/@CENTCOM)
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The United States said that it enforced its naval blockade measures against Iran and disabled an unladen oil tanker heading to an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

“US Central Command forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

“US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. ET on July 14. During the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel,” it added.

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