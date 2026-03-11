US forces destroy 16 Iranian minelayers near Strait of Hormuz, says CENTCOM

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 11, 2026 10:34 AM IST
CENTCOM said US forces destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz on March 10 and released video of the operation.CENTCOM said US forces destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz on March 10 and released video of the operation.
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), on Wednesday (Mar 11), announced that it eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM released a video on its official X handle captioning it as, “US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz.”

In a separate post, the US Central Command said that the American forces are “degrading the Iranian regime’s ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping.”

It condemned Tehran for threatening “freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity.”

This comes as US President Donald Trump said that the US forces have hit and obliterated 10 inactive mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

He further threatened to escalate attacks on Iran, warning Tehran against putting out any mines in the Hormuz Strait.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”

“If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE,” he added.

Express Global Desk

