US forces destroy 16 Iranian minelayers near Strait of Hormuz, says CENTCOM

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

U.S. forces are degrading the Iranian regime’s ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping. For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/gIBN02mowh — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

This comes as US President Donald Trump said that the US forces have hit and obliterated 10 inactive mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

He further threatened to escalate attacks on Iran, warning Tehran against putting out any mines in the Hormuz Strait.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said, “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”



“If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE,” he added.