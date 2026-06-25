Who is Vinod Doddamani? Indian-origin lawyer facing $250,000 fine over asylum fraud in US

ICE has moved to fine Indian-origin immigration attorney Vinod Doddamani over alleged fraudulent asylum filings and false documents in US courts.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 25, 2026 12:59 AM IST
indian origin lawyer, usVinod Doddamani, an immigration attorney based in California, was served five notices of intent by the Homeland Security Investigations. (Photo: FB/ vinodd/ enhanced through AI)
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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that federal authorities will fine an Indian-origin attorney $250,000 for allegedly filing false asylum claims and fraudulent documents on behalf of Indian nationals.

Vinod Doddamani, an immigration attorney based in California, was served five notices of intent by the Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The agency said that Doddamani allegedly filed 32 immigration cases with 64 fraudulent documents.

Investigation uncovers patterns of fabricated narratives

An ABC News report stated that it is the first time that ICE has registered such a case. The agency said Doddamani, who operates a countrywide practice in the United States, primarily represents Indian nationals and files asylum applications on their behalf in immigration courts.

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The Indian-origin attorney is now facing more than $250,000 in fines, and the DHS has alleged that it is a pattern of filing false asylum applications.

Doddamani allegedly filed the “identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the alleged persecution,” the DHS stated.

Shifts in DHS enforcement strategy

The development against Doddamani comes after DHS’s top counsel directed ICE in May to investigate the attorneys who filed false asylum claims in immigration courts. Till now, DHS has never sought to fine or punish attorneys who have allegedly filed fraudulent cases, ABC News reported.

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Institutional consequences of systemic asylum fraud

The report further quoted a memo from DHS General Counsel James Percival, who said that filing a false immigration claim violates anti-fraud statutes and those who file them must be held accountable.

“Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” Percival said.

A direct warning to the legal profession

The DHS General Counsel added, “By holding [Doddamani] accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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