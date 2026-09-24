US judge lifts Trump’s White House ban on CNN, MS Now, Politico

President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.

A US judge has ordered US President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW ⁠and ​Politico, calling the ban on the three media outlets as ‘unconstitutional’.

US District Judge Tim Kelly issued an order in a lawsuit filed by the news ⁠organizations ⁠contesting Trump’s ban on September ​18, Reuters reported.

The latest move is the part of the ongoing setback that the Republican president’s administration has faced from the US judiciary.

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Trump had said ‌on social media that the three ‌outlets “shouldn’t be ​able ​to ​constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” ​and Justice Department ⁠lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national ‌security ⁠grounds.