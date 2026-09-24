US judge lifts Trump’s White House ban on CNN, MS Now, Politico

US District Judge Tim Kelly issued an order in a lawsuit filed by the news ⁠organizations ⁠contesting Trump's ban on September ​18.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 11:34 AM IST
President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.
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A US judge has ordered US President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW ⁠and ​Politico, calling the ban on the three media outlets as ‘unconstitutional’.

US District Judge Tim Kelly issued an order in a lawsuit filed by the news ⁠organizations ⁠contesting Trump’s ban on September ​18, Reuters reported.

The latest move is the part of the ongoing setback that the Republican president’s administration has faced from the US judiciary.

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Trump had said ‌on social media that the three ‌outlets “shouldn’t be ​able ​to ​constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” ​and Justice Department ⁠lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national ‌security ⁠grounds.

After Trump announced the ban, five leading American news outlets, including Fox News, announced they won’t cover US President Donald Trump. The three outlets banned by Trump notified the US President’s administration that they’re filing a lawsuit, stating that their rights under the First Amendment have been violated.

The White House had announced the ban as part of the President’s efforts in the courts and through administrative actions to block news coverage by journalists and outlets he finds objectionable.

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