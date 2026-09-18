F-16 fighter jet crashes during training in Michigan; pilot ejects safely

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash, and images posted to social media showed a dark plume of smoke in the air. (Image source: @nicksortor/X)

An F-16 fighter jet from Texas crashed in rural Michigan during a routine training exercise on Thursday, and the pilot ejected safely, a military spokesman said.

Sgt. Derek Gutierrez, a public affairs specialist with the 149th Fighter Wing, said the pilot was receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Gutierrez declined to release details about the pilot’s identity or any injuries, citing military policy.

The plane was participating in training exercises at a National Guard base in Alpena, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) north of Detroit.

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Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash, and images posted to social media showed a dark plume of smoke in the air.