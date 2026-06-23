Downed US F-15 pilot reveals bizarre ‘jellyfish’ drone formation before ejection over Iran

Iranian drone formation witnessed by a rescued US fighter pilot has sparked debate over Tehran’s drone warfare capabilities and aerial combat tactics.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 09:30 PM IST
us fighter jetThe F-15 fighter jet pilot shared the incident with US intelligence officials during a debriefing proceeding after the occurrence. (Representational Photo/ US Navy/ Reuters)
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A US fighter jet pilot, whose aircraft was shot down over Iran in April and was rescued by special forces, has reportedly revealed the scene before him as he ejected from the plane, stating that multiple Iranian drones were hovering in the air in what appeared to be a jellyfish formation.

The F-15 fighter jet pilot shared the incident with US intelligence officials during a debriefing proceeding after the occurrence, CNN reported. The revelations have stirred a debate within the intelligence community in America.

us fighter jet A photo reportedly shows US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, IRGC stated. (Photo: Reuters)

Implications for drone technology and tactics

The report suggested that if the pilot’s account of Iranian drones’ formation moving in unison stands validated, it sends an alarming signal about Tehran’s capabilities in drone technology.

“Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs. Real alien sh*t,” CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the pilot’s account.

Also Read | US jets down, one airman missing: How US aircraft have been hit in the Iran war

The pilot allegedly described witnessing a “minefield of drones” in the air as the US military’s F-51 fighter jet was struck over Iranian airspace.

Details of the downed F-15E Strike Eagle

US forces had launched search and rescue operations after the fighter jet was downed on April 3. Reports had confirmed the aircraft was an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, which is equipped to carry out air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.

The exact reason behind the F-15’s downing is still being probed by the American authorities, but reports have suggested that drones formation may have helped Iran to shoot down the US fighter jet.

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Casualties and evasion actions in the mountains

It was the first instance of a US fighter jet being downed during the conflict with Iran, which started in February. Apart from the pilot, the aircraft had a weapons systems officer on board who was rescued a day later and somehow evaded Iranian capture in the mountains.

Collateral air losses during the rescue mission

During the rescue operation, another American aircraft, an A-10, was downed, but the pilot had managed to eject safely outside of Iranian airspace.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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