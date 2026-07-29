US executes two prisoners in Florida on same day, first in US since 2017

Florida on Tuesday became the first US state in nearly a decade to carry out two executions on the same day, executing an 80-year-old death row inmate hours after putting a former police officer to death. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis authorised both executions, making Florida’s death chamber the busiest in the country as he approaches the end of his final term, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The first execution took place around after 1 pm., when former police officer James Aren Duckett, 68, received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. Duckett was convicted of raping and drowning 11-year-old Teresa McAbee in 1987 while serving as a police officer in central Florida. He declined to make a final statement and was pronounced dead at 1:19 PM.