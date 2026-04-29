US envoy to Ukraine Julie Davis to quit over ‘disagreement with Trump’

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for Russia’s invasion of the country more than four years ago and has had a strained relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 29, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Julie DavisDavis was appointed by the Trump administration in May last year after her predecessor, Bridget Brink, stepped down. (Credit: @USAmbCy)
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Amid stalled ceasefire efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, Julie Davis, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, is set to step down next month, the State Department confirmed, less than a year after she took charge in Kyiv.

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Her departure comes amid reports of growing frustration with US President Donald Trump over his approach to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. However, the State Department denied any such differences, stating that Davis is retiring.

Trump has been pressuring Ukraine to accept a peace deal with Russia that could involve ceding territory to secure an agreement. His administration backed a 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the war, but ceasefire efforts have so far failed to gain traction. Talks have largely stalled as Washington shifted its focus to the Iran conflict.

Also read | 3 reasons why Trump’s latest Russia-Ukraine peace deal favours Moscow

“It is false to suggest Ambassador Davis is resigning over differences with Donald Trump,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “She will continue to proudly advance the President’s policies until she officially departs Kyiv in June 2026 and retires from the department,” he added, as reported by The Guardian.

Davis was appointed by the Trump administration in May last year after her predecessor, Bridget Brink, stepped down. She has been serving as chargé d’affaires, not a Senate-confirmed ambassador, and has also held the role of US ambassador to Cyprus since 2023, managing both positions simultaneously.

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for Russia’s invasion of the country more than four years ago and has had a strained relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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