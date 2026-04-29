US envoy to Ukraine Julie Davis to quit over ‘disagreement with Trump’

Davis was appointed by the Trump administration in May last year after her predecessor, Bridget Brink, stepped down. (Credit: @USAmbCy)

Amid stalled ceasefire efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, Julie Davis, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, is set to step down next month, the State Department confirmed, less than a year after she took charge in Kyiv.

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Her departure comes amid reports of growing frustration with US President Donald Trump over his approach to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. However, the State Department denied any such differences, stating that Davis is retiring.

Trump has been pressuring Ukraine to accept a peace deal with Russia that could involve ceding territory to secure an agreement. His administration backed a 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the war, but ceasefire efforts have so far failed to gain traction. Talks have largely stalled as Washington shifted its focus to the Iran conflict.