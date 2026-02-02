US envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine this week

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, arrives at The Mar-a-Lago Club, Sunday. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s ‍special ⁠envoy Steve Witkoff ​will ‌travel to Abu ​Dhabi for talks with ‌Russia and Ukraine on ‌Wednesday ‌and Thursday, ‌a ‍White House ⁠official ​said on ⁠Monday.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued for over four years now with multiple casualties and losses on both side. The infrastructure losses have also been recorded majorly in Ukraine, but also in Russia.

Britain expels Russian diplomat

Britain said on Monday it had expelled a Russian diplomat after summoning the country’s ambassador in what it said was a reciprocal move after Moscow last month expelled a British diplomat, ‍accusing ⁠them of being an undeclared spy.