Monday, December 16, 2019
  • US envoy Biegun urges North Korea to respond to calls for talks

US envoy Biegun urges North Korea to respond to calls for talks

Biegun, speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, said the United States did not have a "deadline" but wanted to reopen negotiations.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: December 16, 2019 8:08:03 am
US North Korea talks, North Korea US talks, US talks with North Korea, World news, Indian Express Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with US President Donald Trump

US special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, called on Pyongyang to return its offer of talks, saying Washington is willing to discuss “all issues of interest”.

“It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” Biegun said.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with US President Donald Trump, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

