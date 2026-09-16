US raises Saudi Arabia travel alert: Iran attack risk, Yemen border warning

The United States Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday issued a Level 3 travel advisory for its citizens and advised them to reconsider travel, citing the risk of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests.
“Reconsider travel due to the risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity,” the US Embassy in Riyadh said in the Level 3 advisory. The advisory further advised American citizens not to travel to the Yemen border due to the threat of terrorism.
Travel advisory – Saudi Arabia – Level 3: Reconsider travel.
Reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of Iranian drone and missile targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity. Some areas have… pic.twitter.com/3UVFc2LfNM
The advisory by Washington was issued after Riyadh earlier issued alerts in Mecca and other areas amid alleged Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks.
This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows damage to a building after a projectile fell in Al-Tawwal, Jazan, Saudi Arabia, on the southern border with Yemen. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Saudi Arabia had said that it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone in the southern part of Mecca on Tuesday ahead of its entry into the prohibited airspace of the holy city. However, the Houthi rebels later denied the allegations of attacking the Mecca region.
The US advisory stated that as of August 30, family members may join the American government employees working in Saudi Arabia. The Houthis “have threatened to attack Saudi Arabia again,” the advisory said, adding that falling debris from drones and missiles is also a risk.
“US citizens living and working near energy infrastructure and military bases may be at increased risk, especially closer to the border with Yemen,” the advisory added, while designating the Yemen border region as Level 4.
Houthi attacks threaten Saudi infrastructure
Meanwhile, a key oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia has been shut for several weeks as Yemen-based Houthi rebels have continued attacking Riyadh’s infrastructure as well as shipping on the Red Sea. Iran continues to attack vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as oil prices remain above $100 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia, which is a key US ally, declared Mecca a “red line” as it faces a new front of the Iran war.
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Washington in contact with Riyadh, Houthis
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said, “The Houthis called us, and they don’t want to fight with us,” adding that the rebels appear focused on the Saudis.
Vice President JD Vance on Monday said Washington had been in “constant contact” with Riyadh and had been “engaged in direct conversations with the Houthis themselves.”
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