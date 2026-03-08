A loud blast was heard near the US embassy ⁠in ​western Oslo early on Sunday. (Screengrab/X/@EricLDaugh)

A loud blast was heard near the US embassy ⁠in ​western Oslo early on Sunday, triggering a large police response, investigators ​said.

It was ​not immediately ⁠clear what caused the blast, which happened at ‌around 1 a.m. local time, or who was involved, the Oslo police department said in a statement.

“The ⁠police are ⁠in a dialogue with the embassy ⁠and ‌there are no ​reports of any ‌injured persons,” the statement said.

Smoke was seen ‌rising from ​the ​area ​around the embassy compound, eyewitnesses told ​Norwegian daily Verdens Gang.

The ⁠embassy did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment ⁠outside of regular business hours.