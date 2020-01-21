Follow Us:
Three rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties

The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the US embassy.

By: Reuters | Baghdad | Published: January 21, 2020
Three of the two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad.

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

