Three rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties

Three of the two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad. (Representational/AP) Three of the two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad. (Representational/AP)

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the US embassy.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App