US reveals Elon Musk’s Grok AI was used to fire over 2,000 munitions at Iran

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool Grok was used to launch strikes against Iran

US President Donald Trump’s administration turned to Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool Grok to launch strikes targeting Iran, news agency AFP reported, citing a US government legal briefing.

The June 15 government briefing defended the gas turbines used by the data centre at Musk’s company xAI, which are currently the subject of an environmental lawsuit.

The US Department of Justice asserted in the brief that the lawsuit “threatens American national, economic, and energy security by seeking to shut off the power supply for artificial intelligence innovation that supports the Department of War’s military operations.”

To back the argument, federal prosecutors cited sworn testimony from Pentagon AI chief Cameron Stanley, who stated that Grok is already being deployed within Project Maven—the US military’s AI-assisted targeting and intelligence analysis program.