Wednesday, January 06, 2021
US Capitol Hill siege LIVE updates: As US electoral college meets, Trump supporters clash with cops

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear.  Some tried to push past the officers, who held shields, and the police could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd.

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2021 1:33:53 am
US capitol, trump supporters police clash, us senate meeting, joe biden, mike pence, donald trump, indian expressProtesters gather outside the US Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Photo: AP)

The US Capitol had to be locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of Electoral College results, that show Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Trump, however, continues to insist he will not concede, and at a rally of his supports on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, had claimed: “We will never give up.”

Hours later, according to the Associated Press, protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.  Some tried to push past the officers, who held shields, and the police could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back, even as the crowd shouted, “traitors”.  A suspicious package was also reported in the area Capitol Police.

As the clashes broke out, Trump appealed for peace. “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he tweeted.

Live Blog

Trump supporters clash with police in Washington. Follow LIVE updates

01:33 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Shooting reported inside the chamber
01:31 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Clashes spill inside the Capitol building

The ruckus outside the US Capitol has spilled inside the building's premises, where lawmakers are locked in. 

01:29 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Visuals emerge of guns purportedly pulled out at the Capitol
01:25 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Huge crowd holding banners supporting Trump clashes with police

Visuals from outisde the US Capitol, as the police try to control the crowd. 

01:22 (IST)07 Jan 2021
Trump appeals for peace

Following clashes between his supporters and the police barely hours after a rally he addressed, US President Donald Trump appealed for peace. "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he tweeted. 

01:06 (IST)07 Jan 2021
US Senate recesses its debate

The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. Reporters were told to stay in the Senates press gallery as the doors were locked. The skirmishes came just shortly after President Donald Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud. 

A number of Republicans have said they will challenge the certification of some states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory. Other Republicans, however, have called the effort misguided.

Trump’s attempts to stall or overturn the election verdict are not likely to succeed, however. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure from Trump to overturn the results, said he had no power to reverse the President’s defeat.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a letter to Congress preceding the event, he said.

