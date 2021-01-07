US Capitol Hill siege LIVE updates: As US electoral college meets, Trump supporters clash with cops

Protesters gather outside the US Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Photo: AP)

The US Capitol had to be locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of Electoral College results, that show Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Trump, however, continues to insist he will not concede, and at a rally of his supports on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, had claimed: “We will never give up.”

Hours later, according to the Associated Press, protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers, who held shields, and the police could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back, even as the crowd shouted, “traitors”. A suspicious package was also reported in the area Capitol Police.

As the clashes broke out, Trump appealed for peace. “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he tweeted.