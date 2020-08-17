‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris: Niece shares picture of poster in Tamil Nadu

A poster of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu (Twitter/@meenaharris)

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, shared an image of a poster that has come up in Tamil Nadu in which the Senator was described as “victorious”.

Meena said she was sent a photo of the poster from Tamil Nadu, where their Indian family is from. “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious,” the poster read.

Meena said she knew her great grandfather from their family trips to Chennai when she was young and he was a big figure for her grandma, adding that she knows they’re together somewhere smiling.

Kamala Harris was chosen by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate in the US elections. She is the first black woman to be selected as a vice-presidential candidate of a major party. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president.

“I was sent this I was sent this from Tamil Nadu where our Indian family is from. It says “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious.” I knew my great grandfather from our family trips to Chennai when I was young—he was a big figure for my grandma and I know they’re together somewhere smiling now,” Meena had tweeted.

Kamala had earlier reflected on her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instill in her a “love for good idli”. She took a trip down the memory lane, mentioning her “long walks” in Madras (now Chennai) with her grandfather who would tell her about the “heroes” responsible for the birth of the world’s largest democracy.

Harris was born on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.

“When my mother, Shyamala stepped off the plane in California as 19 years old, she didn’t have much in the way of belongings. But she carried with her lessons from back home, including ones she learned from her parents, my grandmother Rajan, and her father, my grandfather P V Gopalan. They taught her that when you see injustice in the world, you have an obligation to do something about it,” Harris had said.

