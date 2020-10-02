US Elections Daily Wrap: President Trump, First Lady test positive; Biden shatters fundraising records in September

President Donald Trump makes a point as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden looks on during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Just days after the first presidential debate, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus. The coronavirus pandemic, downplayed by the president consistently, has claimed over 20.7 lakh deaths in the United States.

Trump had earlier cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin after the city reported a surge in Covid-19 cases. Trump, before testing positive was scheduled to hold two rallies, the La Crosse rally in Janesville and a rally in Green Bay on Saturday. His test results are likely to change the face of Republican campaigning in the coming weeks. Throughout the campaigning, Trump rallies were marked by large crowds often flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Two days after the first presidential debate, Trump Thursday condemned all kinds of white supremacists something which he was hesitant to do during his faceoff with Democratic rival Joe Biden earlier this week. “I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again: I condemn the [Ku Klux Klan]. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing. But I condemn that,” Trump told Fox News Thursday night.

The next presidential debate is is scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

Here’s some important coverage related to the US Elections from the last 24 hours

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery after they test positive for COVID-19

In this June 26, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In this June 26, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

Biden shatters fundraising records in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his August cash haul during the month of September, according to analysis done by AP. AP sources informed that Biden surpassed $365 million raised last month through his joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden’s success raising money speaks to the enthusiasm of Democratic donors to oust President Donald Trump from office. The money will help him continue to dominate the advertising wars and will position the campaign well for the possibility of a protracted legal fight after the Nov. 3 election.

Texas governor restricts mail-in ballot drop-off locations

Texas governor Greg Abbott Thursday reduced the state’s number of drop-off sites for mail-in ballots, a move the Republican said was needed to ensure election security. The Democrats have attacked Abbott for directly supressing voters.

Abbott’s order limits drop-offs to a single location per county starting Friday, shuttering dozens of sites across the state in some of Texas’ largest cities which are Democratic strongholds in a state run by Republicans.

Trump has spread falsehoods about mail voting, suggesting without evidence that the process, crucial during the coronavirus pandemic, was vulnerable to fraud.

Trump’s top adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for the coronavirus

Hope Hicks. (Bloomberg Photo) Hope Hicks. (Bloomberg Photo)

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, adding that he has been tested and may have to quarantine.

Trump rejects plan to change debate rules after unruly Cleveland encounter

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday rejected calls for new rules to govern the next two debates between him and Democratic challenger Joe Biden but said the president planned on participating in the events.

Following Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland that saw Trump regularly interrupt and talk over both Biden as well as the moderator, the presidential debates commission said it would adopt changes to allow for a “more orderly discussion.”

