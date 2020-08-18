scorecardresearch
US elections 2020: Vote like your lives depend on it, says Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama emphasised the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

By: AP | Washington | Published: August 18, 2020 10:07:02 am
Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama on US elections, Michelle Obama to US voters, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US elections 2020, world news, Indian expressMichelle Obama said that "if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can." (File)

Michelle Obama, former first lady, has warned Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

In remarks that capped off Monday night’s event, Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he “has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.” “He cannot meet this moment,” she said.

She added that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can.”

Obama emphasised the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

She says, “We’ve all been suffering the consequences.” In contrast, she described Biden as a “profoundly decent man” who “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

