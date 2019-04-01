US elections 2020: The peril in Elizabeth Warren’s fundraising gamble

By Astead W Herndon and Jonathan Martin

On a Sunday afternoon last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren began a swing through the South by proclaiming that she was running “a different type of campaign” — one that did not include high-dollar fundraisers but was entirely reliant on grassroots contributions.

“If you think that’s a good idea, go to ElizabethWarren.com,” she told about 500 people at a town hall-style event in Memphis, adding: “Pitch in 5 bucks, do whatever you can.”

The next morning she woke up to some news about a surge in small-dollar contributions, but it wasn’t for her: Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke had raised $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of his candidacy.

It was another blow to a candidate who has spent the first months of the Democratic presidential primary campaign seeking to distinguish herself from the field: She was the first major candidate to announce; she has set the pace on policy, unveiling a series of far-reaching proposals on child care, taxes and the role of large technology companies; and she defied the pleas of her longtime finance director and declared that she would stop pursuing big donations altogether, leading to his resignation.

But as the first fundraising deadline arrived at midnight Sunday, Warren — who last year was widely considered a would-be front-runner — found herself in a political vise. Her rivals on either ideological flank will have raised substantially more money in the first quarter than she did, and her focus on policy has not yet translated in the polls.

Warren’s early troubles reflect the broader challenges confronting the vast Democratic field, all vying for money and attention as they seek to dethrone President Donald Trump. Harvesting online donations does not come easily to noncelebrity candidates, and the party’s long-standing fascination with youthful charisma — along with its current, Trump-driven fixation on electability — can outweigh qualities like experience or policy expertise.

The decision of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Warren’s longtime friend and fellow populist, to run again has cut into her money and her potential share of the vote on the left. And Democrats like O’Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, have offered a party eager to find fresh faces a handful from which to choose.

“If Warren says, ‘I can’t raise enough money, so my way to win is through an aggressive field operation because I have fired-up volunteers,’ well, Bernie and Beto can say, ‘OK, well, we can do both,’” said Rufus Gifford, the finance director in former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

Warren has also faced persistent questions about her electability from Democratic voters desperate to oust Trump. These concerns grew when she released the results of a DNA test last year showing she had distant Native American ancestry, and was immediately ridiculed by Trump.

Her staff is sensitive enough about the “but can she win” concerns that last week it issued a lengthy campaign memo, in the guise of a fundraising email, detailing her platform and résumé while offering a reminder that she is the only candidate who in recent years has defeated a statewide Republican incumbent.

In an interview Thursday at the Washington office of one her consultants, Warren began making her electability case more explicit, invoking her 7 1/2-half-point defeat of Scott Brown seven years ago.

“It’s what people said in Massachusetts in 2012,” she recalled about a race in which she also lagged in early polls, adding triumphantly, “I’ve started out down and I’ve come back and fought and fought and fought until, I didn’t squeak by, I beat him and beat him hard.”

Warren has good reason to remain optimistic — or at least not to panic just yet. Even if she struggles to raise money in the early going, she can finance her ambitious campaign thanks to the $10 million aides say she has transferred from her Senate campaign account.

And the contours of the 2020 race are nothing if not uncertain. Warren does not face the sort of unease within factions of the party that Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden do, and presidential history is littered with examples of candidates who surged late when other contenders unraveled.

However, the history of Democratic primaries is also filled with would-be reformers who fell short because they chiefly appealed to white voters — and that is who dominates Warren’s audiences, even in a heavily black city like Memphis.

“It was noticeable,” said Jennings Bernard, a longtime pastor and political activist, who attended Warren’s event here. “The concerns of the people in this audience are not the concerns of this community.”

In the interview, Warren offered little explanation for why her policy-filled, 43-stops-and-counting campaign has not inspired a groundswell of small-donor support or gotten her more traction in early polling.

“Good ideas are sustaining over time,” she said hopefully.

While she is an unmistakably fierce competitor, Warren is most animated discussing her progressive policy vision. In separate interviews, two of her friends said without prompting that she did not crave the presidency as some other candidates do and would be content if her agenda prevailed but she lost the nomination.

Asked if she would be happy with such an outcome, Warren answered quickly, “I’d be a lot happier than I would be if none of those ideas made it into law,” before returning to safer ground by arguing that “it’s going to take somebody fighting for those changes.”

While she betrayed no irritation about Sanders’ decision to run again, or the media attention and money that less-experienced candidates like O’Rourke and Buttigieg have drawn — “it’s 11 months out,” she noted, referring to the first primary voting — some of her admirers are more forthcoming.

“It’s a little frustrating to see some candidates coming in — whether Beto or whoever — and start getting a lot of attention when they do not have the same résumé of other candidates,” said Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic chairwoman who has not yet endorsed in the race. Making clear that her exasperation was on behalf of some of the female candidates, Sullivan added, “But there’s nothing new about that, we’ve always had to do it backward and in heels.”

Other Democrats worry about what they describe as the political version of post-traumatic stress disorder following Hillary Clinton’s stunning loss. Questions of viability, party officials say, have become overwhelming to the point that activists are uncertain about following their instincts out of fear they will nominate someone who will lose to Trump.

“We’re so traumatized by 2016 that we’re afraid to trust our hearts and that’s turning us all into pundits,” said Adam Jentleson, a longtime Senate Democratic aide who supports Warren. “Overthinking and voting for a candidate we like less but who we think other people will like more is the path to ending up with a candidate no one likes very much.”

Trump, who has long relished taunting Warren with the “Pocahontas” slur, has already declared victory. In an interview on Fox News last week, Trump said, “I hit her too hard, too early and now it looks like she’s finished.”

Part of Warren’s challenge owes to timing — she is not the new candidate on the scene the way she would have been four years ago, when progressives lobbied for her to challenge Clinton.

“There were artificially high expectations early on because there was so much interest in her in 2016,” said Jennifer Palmieri, a top aide to Clinton in the last race. “Everybody loves you when you’re the one who’s not in the race, and once you get in you’re a mortal and have to slog it out. That doesn’t mean you can’t come back and win — it’s just a different type of race.”

Warren’s most immediate challenge, though, may be money. She raised only $299,000 in the first day of her candidacy, far below the $5.9 million and $6.1 million Sanders and O’Rourke brought in for the same period and also less than Harris. In emails to supporters, asking for as little as $3, her campaign flatly says her rivals will post “fundraising figures we won’t be able to match.”

And after demonstrating little capacity to raise cash online, Warren effectively doubled down on small-dollar contributions, announcing in February that she would no longer hold big-money fundraisers or seek wealthy donors to bundle hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks.

She cast it as a decision long in the making that will offer her more time with voters. In truth, she made the choice only after a robust debate inside her campaign that led to the resignation of her finance director, Michael Pratt, who strenuously objected to the idea.

At a Valentine’s Day meeting at Warren’s Washington condominium that began with a heart-shaped cake but soon grew heated, Pratt noted that campaigns often collapse when they run out of money and pleaded with her not to cut off a significant cash stream, according to Democrats briefed on the conversation. He pointed out that winning over wealthy fundraisers across the country helped build networks that could translate into political support, not just checks.

But Pratt lost the argument to two of Warren’s closest advisers, Dan Geldon and Joe Rospars, who made the case about standing apart from the field and freeing up her schedule.

Pratt is not the only veteran adviser absent from this campaign. Among the others who are not involved are Mindy Myers, who ran the winning Senate race against Brown in 2012 and became chief of staff; pollster Tom Kiley; and two ad makers, Mandy Grunwald and Marla Romash. (Kiley retired and Grunwald has another client in the race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar).

Warren chose not to air the ads Grunwald and Romash made for her Senate re-election last year, determining that she was better off husbanding her resources than trying to establish herself with New Hampshire voters who live in the Boston media market. That saved her much of the cash she has since transferred to her presidential campaign, but it has also left her lagging in early New Hampshire polls.

Those polls may not mean much if her fundraising gamble pays off and she can emerge later this year, after a series of nationally televised debates and dozens more events like the one in Memphis.

Wilnelia Rivera, a Boston political strategist who helped orchestrate Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s primary victory in 2018, said that while a grassroots strategy was often derided, she believed Warren could alter the way presidential campaigns are run if she becomes the nominee.

“They’re up to something,” Rivera said of Warren’s campaign. “What that is? I have no idea. But we’re paying a lot of attention. Because she’s doing something that’s innovative.”