Trump accuses Biden campaign of fraud, says will move US Supreme Court

With the US presidential race headed towards a photo finish, US President Donald Trump accused the Joe Biden campaign of election fraud and said he would move the US Supreme Court. “We want all voting (read counting) to stop,” he said, in an address from the White House.

“We were going to win this election. Frankly, we did win… Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to US Supreme Court,” Trump said, adding that the Biden campaign had committed “a fraud on the American public”.

Addressing the nation at a little past 2 am on Wednesday local time, Trump said the “results have been phenomenal.” “I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support… A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise our support. We will not stand that. The results have been phenomenal. We were all set to get outside and celebrate. Such success. The citizens of this country has come out in record numbers, to support us.”

Earlier today, Joe Biden said it was not over till every vote was counted and they believed that they were on track to win polls. Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Biden said: “We feel good about where we are. We’re on track to win this election. It’s not over till every vote, every ballot is counted. We are confident about Arizona, that’s a turnaround, and still in the game in Georgia. We’re gonna win Pennsylvania, but it will take time to count votes.”

Trump responded with a tweet saying that he was ahead and Democrats were trying to steal the election. Twitter placed a notice on the tweet saying that it was misleading.

Trump won the key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory, but Biden said he was on track to winning the White House by taking three key Rust Belt states. Biden, 77, was eyeing the so-called “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump, 74, to the White House in 2016 for possible breakthroughs once those states finish counting votes in hours or days to come.

Over 100 million voters exercised their right in the historic election, which happens to be the largest turnout in a century. According to the United States Election Project, in at least six states — Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State — the turnout has been more than what we saw in the 2016 polls.

