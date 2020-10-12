US Elections 2020 Live updates: Without any scientific evidence, Trump claims he is now “immune” to virus

President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Less than 4 weeks to go for the elections, US President Donald Trump Sunday said he plans to resume holding physical rallies and restart his campaign trail after he had fully recovered from Covid-19 and posed “no threat to others” anymore. Taking to Twitter, the president claimed, without any scientific bases, that he was now “immune” to the virus. Twitter red flagged Trump’s tweet for violating the social media platform’s rules about misleading information related to COVID-19.

The Republican President plans to start his leg of campaigning post recovering from the virus with Florida on Monday, Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday. Trump’s testing positive on October 2 has reinforced the election focus on the pandemic and centred debate around the incumbent president’s response in handling the same.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Saturday said “the only way” he could lose to Trump was through “chicanery,” before clarifying that he will accept the election result. Biden who has been targeting swing states in the final weeks encouraged voters in Pennsylvania, telling them “make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.