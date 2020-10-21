US Elections 2020 Live updates: Will win by ‘bigger’ margin than 2016, says Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on the tarmac at Erie International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Millcreek Township, Pennslyvania. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that he will win the election by a bigger margin than that of 2016 and urged his supporters to deliver a “thundering” defeat to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In his hour-long speech at an election rally in Erie, Trump reiterated that Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, would turn US into a socialist country. “It’s time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, a thundering defeat on November 3rd. Got to get out and vote,” he told his supporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The president asserted that his victory on November 3 is going to be bigger than that of 2016 and said, “”This is going to be bigger than four years ago. There is more enthusiasm,” adding, “The crowds are bigger. They will never be forgotten again not after this one. They tried to find out, who are all these people that showed up last time. Now they are finding out again except even more so. Now you see what’s going on though with the lines and everything.”

Biden and Trump will meet for their second and final debate on Thursday night. Biden is leading the polls. However, Trump’s rallies, particularly in battleground states, have been attracting massive crowds.

Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Obama, who served eight years in office with Biden as his vice president, will urge voters to vote early for Biden and other democratic candidates in the election at an outdoor drive-in rally in Philadelphia, an aide to the former president said.

Meanwhile, Trump will head to North Carolina, another crucial battleground state where polls show a tight race to hold a rally with supporters Wednesday evening.

At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, according to University of Florida’s US Election Project, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.