Wednesday, October 21, 2020
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Will win by ‘bigger’ margin than 2016, says Trump

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: In his hour-long speech at an election rally in Erie, Trump reiterated that Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, would turn US into a socialist country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2020 12:14:54 pm
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Will win by 'bigger' margin than 2016, says TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on the tarmac at Erie International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Millcreek Township, Pennslyvania. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that he will win the election by a bigger margin than that of 2016 and urged his supporters to deliver a “thundering” defeat to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In his hour-long speech at an election rally in Erie, Trump reiterated that Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, would turn US into a socialist country. “It’s time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, a thundering defeat on November 3rd. Got to get out and vote,” he told his supporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The president asserted that his victory on November 3 is going to be bigger than that of 2016 and said, “”This is going to be bigger than four years ago. There is more enthusiasm,” adding, “The crowds are bigger. They will never be forgotten again not after this one. They tried to find out, who are all these people that showed up last time. Now they are finding out again except even more so. Now you see what’s going on though with the lines and everything.”

Biden and Trump will meet for their second and final debate on Thursday night. Biden is leading the polls. However, Trump’s rallies, particularly in battleground states, have been attracting massive crowds.

Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Obama, who served eight years in office with Biden as his vice president, will urge voters to vote early for Biden and other democratic candidates in the election at an outdoor drive-in rally in Philadelphia, an aide to the former president said.

Meanwhile, Trump will head to North Carolina, another crucial battleground state where polls show a tight race to hold a rally with supporters Wednesday evening.

At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, according to University of Florida’s US Election Project, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.

12:14 (IST)21 Oct 2020
Battleground states in focus; Trump’s tax records reveal his Chinese bank account

With less than two weeks to go before the election day, the Associated Press reports that US President Donald Trump has been traveling from one location to another, targeting important states that will help him win the upcoming elections. Trump has been behind Joe Biden in several battleground states. In contrast to Trump’s targeting of voters in campaign rallies, Biden has instead been preparing for the next debate on Thursday.

One of those states include Pennsylvania. “If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” AP reported Trump saying. After days of debates on the format of the debates following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and more White House staffers testing positive, the Commission on Presidential Debates has established new procedures to reduce the interruptions that had occurred between Biden and Trump in the first debate. This time, while one candidate speaks, the other’s microphone will be muted.

Donald trump, Joe Biden, US elections 2020, US presidential elections, Trump-Biden news, world news Joe Biden’s campaign entered October with a war chest that was almost three times larger than President Donald Trump’s, solidifying the Democratic nominee’s advantage in the final weeks of the campaign. (File photo)

Joe Biden’s campaign entered October with a war chest that was almost three times larger than President Donald Trump’s, solidifying the Democratic nominee’s advantage in the final weeks of the campaign.

The campaigns’ latest filings with the Federal Election Commission show that Biden had $177.3 million in the bank at the end of last month. By contrast, Trump burned through almost half his cash in September, ending the month with $63.1 million, even though he cut expenses by pulling back on planned advertising buys starting in late August.

After enjoying a financial edge for much of the race, Trump is being forced to play catch-up in fundraising at the same time he remains consistently behind Biden in national surveys. The president is now down 8.6 percentage points down in the RealClearPolitics polling average and behind, but by narrower margins, in key battleground states just two weeks before Election Day, Nov. 3.

