US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden seek to expand base; nearly 70 mn Americans cast votes

With less than a week to go for Election Day on November 3 in the United States, Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are focusing on states that have known to support their rivals in the past. While Trump campaigned in Michigan and Wisconsin, critical battlegrounds with Democratic governors, on Tuesday, Biden was in Georgia, which hasn’t voted for a Democratic White House hopeful since 1992.

Trump is trailing Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage — though narrower — in the key swing states that could decide the election.

On Wednesday, Trump will head to Arizona and Nevada — the latter state hasn’t backed a Republican for president since 2004. Meanwhile, Biden plans to visit Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan in the closing stretch. Read US election wrap, Oct 28

More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to US Elections Project at the University of Florida. The huge numbers of mail ballots, at over 46.8 million, could take days or weeks to tally, say experts, meaning that a winner might not be declared on the night of November 3, when the polls close.