US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden seek to expand base; nearly 70 mn Americans cast votes

With less than a week to go for Election Day on November 3 in the United States, Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are focusing on states that have known to support their rivals in the past. While Trump campaigned in Michigan and Wisconsin, critical battlegrounds with Democratic governors, on Tuesday, Biden was in Georgia, which hasn’t voted for a Democratic White House hopeful since 1992.
Trump is trailing Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage — though narrower — in the key swing states that could decide the election.
On Wednesday, Trump will head to Arizona and Nevada — the latter state hasn't backed a Republican for president since 2004. Meanwhile, Biden plans to visit Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan in the closing stretch.
More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to US Elections Project at the University of Florida. The huge numbers of mail ballots, at over 46.8 million, could take days or weeks to tally, say experts, meaning that a winner might not be declared on the night of November 3, when the polls close.
Donald Trump’s campaign has slashed its advertising budget in Florida, relying on the Republican National Committee to carry the message there as the president’s re-election effort moves resources to the industrial northern states that carried him to victory in 2016.
Since Labor Day, Trump has cut $24 million from his national ad budget, while former Vice President Joe Biden has added $197 million. Biden has outspent Trump three-to-one over that time nationally, according to data compiled from ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.
The president's campaign still has $350,275 budgeted to spend on ads in Florida through Election Day, but has canceled $5.5 million in the final two weeks of the campaign, the data showed.
US President Donald Trump’s push for a second poll-defying victory is relying on a hallmark of his first — raucous campaign rallies that Trump sees as a crucial sign of voter enthusiasm but that pollsters say may only be cementing his defeat.
Trump held three rallies Monday, all in Pennsylvania, with three more scheduled Tuesday and as many as five or six a day expected by the weekend. The rallies befit the showman with roots in reality television: blaring music, slick production, video montages, warm-up speeches, Air Force One as a backdrop and the president himself as the headline attraction. Attendees erupt in screams and cheers at his arrival, and local Republicans say it's unlike any political event they've seen.