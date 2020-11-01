US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden’s Indian-American supporters intensify their campaign

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With less than 50 hours to go for the US presidential elections, Indian-American supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday intensified their campaigns, particularly in battle ground states, asking the community members to get out and vote and support their respective leaders.
Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential polls. He is challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Unlike in the previous years, the campaigning among Indian Americans this time is restricted to mainly the digital domain and phone banking, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the campaigns have planned to intensify their phone calls to Indian-American supporters, send them messages on WhatsApp and reach out to them through other social media and emails.
Indian-American supporters of President Trump’s campaign organised a couple of events for the community, including a fire chat conducted by Indian Voices for Trump with Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.
Joe Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, backed by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to be turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots on Tuesday, mainly for the Democrat.
Biden is ahead of Trump, a Republican, in the Northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the states of Florida and Arizona, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Read more
US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping "your family safe", Barack Obama has said.
Making a last pitch on Saturday to get his former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Biden elected as the next occupant of the White House, Obama, during rallies in Michigan, blasted Trump for his policies and rhetoric. He said Trump in the last four years had not shown any interest in helping any of his countrymen except himself.
"President Trump is focused on feeding his ego, while the Democratic presidential candidate Biden focused on decency and empathy," said Obama, who was the 44th US president.