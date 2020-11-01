US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden’s Indian-American supporters intensify their campaign

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With less than 50 hours to go for the US presidential elections, Indian-American supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday intensified their campaigns, particularly in battle ground states, asking the community members to get out and vote and support their respective leaders.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential polls. He is challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Unlike in the previous years, the campaigning among Indian Americans this time is restricted to mainly the digital domain and phone banking, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the campaigns have planned to intensify their phone calls to Indian-American supporters, send them messages on WhatsApp and reach out to them through other social media and emails.

Indian-American supporters of President Trump’s campaign organised a couple of events for the community, including a fire chat conducted by Indian Voices for Trump with Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.