US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden’s Indian-American supporters intensify their campaign

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2020 11:01:18 pm
 US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With less than 50 hours to go for the US presidential elections, Indian-American supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday intensified their campaigns, particularly in battle ground states, asking the community members to get out and vote and support their respective leaders.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential polls. He is challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Unlike in the previous years, the campaigning among Indian Americans this time is restricted to mainly the digital domain and phone banking, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the campaigns have planned to intensify their phone calls to Indian-American supporters, send them messages on WhatsApp and reach out to them through other social media and emails.

Indian-American supporters of President Trump’s campaign organised a couple of events for the community, including a fire chat conducted by Indian Voices for Trump with Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

23:01 (IST)01 Nov 2020
Biden leads Trump in four key US states: NYT poll

Joe Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, backed by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to be turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots on Tuesday, mainly for the Democrat.

Biden is ahead of Trump, a Republican, in the Northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the states of Florida and Arizona, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Read more

22:45 (IST)01 Nov 2020
Donald Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not help anyone except himself: Obama

US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping "your family safe", Barack Obama has said.

Making a last pitch on Saturday to get his former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Biden elected as the next occupant of the White House, Obama, during rallies in Michigan, blasted Trump for his policies and rhetoric. He said Trump in the last four years had not shown any interest in helping any of his countrymen except himself.

"President Trump is focused on feeding his ego, while the Democratic presidential candidate Biden focused on decency and empathy," said Obama, who was the 44th US president.

Do or die battle for Trump and Biden as US presidential elections enter last stretch

The US presidential elections entered its last stretch on Sunday with the two candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, leaving no stone unturned to swing votes in their favour. Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, and their campaigns are making a last ditch effort to convince voters of their plans and policies if voted to power, with polls indicating that the race is tightening more than ever, making it a d-or-die battle for the two leaders.

Till Saturday, more than 92 million Americans have already cast their ballots, setting a new record. This includes 33 million in-person votes and 58 million mail-in ballots. However, all eyes are on November 3, the day of polling. Counting of votes would start soon after the closing of votes, which changes from state to state and also depends on the time zone.

Fighting the toughest political battle of his life, Trump spent his entire Saturday in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, addressing as many as four rallies. Pennsylvania, as per American political analysts, has emerged as the key battleground state that is a must-win for Trump, to retain his White House residency for another four years.

