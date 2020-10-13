US Elections 2020 Live updates: Biden handed over Democratic Party to Marxists, alleges Trump

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Back to holding rallies, US President Donald Trump alleged Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has agreed hand over the control of the Democratic Party to the socialist, Marxist and left-wing extremists to get the party’s nomination. Trump resumed his re-election campaign from Florida after recovering from Covid-19.
“Biden has made a corrupt bargain in exchange for his party’s nomination. He’s handed control to the socialist, the Marxist, and the left-wing extremists. And you know that. And he’s got no strength left. He’s got no power left. He’s got nothing going,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Trump said if Biden won, the radical left will be running the country, asserting that and they are addicted to power.
“God help us if they ever got it. Because we would never have the same country again and you couldn’t make a comeback. You don’t make comebacks from where they’d take us. If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because, frankly, I’m not a politician. I’m embarrassed by the term,” Trump added.
Popular Republican politician Nikki Haley has hit out at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for being a "status quo" on China and wanting to revive the Iran nuclear deal while accusing his running mate and Senator Kamala Harris for advancing the leftist agenda. Indian-American Haley, 48, had so far refrained from publicly criticising 55-year old Harris, has now come out in open against the California Senator's policies, which the former US Ambassador to the UN said was reflective of Harris' leftist agenda.
"Harris pledged to repeal the 2017 tax cut and invest in the American people, revealing the left's fundamental philosophy that government is better equipped to spend people's money than the people themselves," she said in a tweet.
Haley is one of the most popular Republican politicians in the US after Trump and is seen as party's potential presidential candidate in 2024. The two-term Governor of South Carolina, Haley was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. Supporting Trump in his re-election, Haley also slammed Biden and Harris for their foreign policy views on issues like Iran and climate change issues.
"While Biden and Harris want to revive the Iran nuclear deal, pouring billions of dollars into a terrorist regime, the Trump administration withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal & eliminated one of the world's most dangerous terrorist masterminds 'a move that Biden opposed' she said.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are both looking to harness the credibility of America’s best-known infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as they make their case to American voters.
Trump is quoting him out of context, the doctor says.
Biden, for his part, is eagerly promising to seek Fauci’s advice if elected. (Read more here)