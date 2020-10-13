US Elections 2020 Live updates: Biden handed over Democratic Party to Marxists, alleges Trump

President Donald Trump tosses face masks into the crowd as he arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday. (AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Back to holding rallies, US President Donald Trump alleged Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has agreed hand over the control of the Democratic Party to the socialist, Marxist and left-wing extremists to get the party’s nomination. Trump resumed his re-election campaign from Florida after recovering from Covid-19.

“Biden has made a corrupt bargain in exchange for his party’s nomination. He’s handed control to the socialist, the Marxist, and the left-wing extremists. And you know that. And he’s got no strength left. He’s got no power left. He’s got nothing going,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Trump said if Biden won, the radical left will be running the country, asserting that and they are addicted to power.

“God help us if they ever got it. Because we would never have the same country again and you couldn’t make a comeback. You don’t make comebacks from where they’d take us. If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because, frankly, I’m not a politician. I’m embarrassed by the term,” Trump added.